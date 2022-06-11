FREE Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival: June 10 – 19, 2022

× Expand Greenville Chautauqua Robert Kennedy – Politician and Attorney General (Portrayed by Jeremy Meier)

When one hears the name Kennedy, most think of JFK or maybe even Jackie. But it was serious young Bobby Kennedy who faced off with Jimmy Hoffa and the Teamsters during the Rackets Committee hearings of the late fifties and who during the Cuban Missile Crisis possessed a dissenting voice to which the President was open to listen.

When we think of the 60’s, we hear JFK’s challenge: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”

RFK took up that gauntlet. He was 36 when he became the US Attorney General. At 40 he was elected US Senator and soon started his Presidential campaign. At 42 he was assassinated. History asks, What might have been had he finished the race?

“For of those to whom much is given much is required.”

Outdoor event. Arrive early for seating under the Tent or bring your own lawn seating.