"Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas" is on schedule for this year!

Come to Downtown Rocky Mount on December 3, 2021 and enjoy The North Pole, live music, dancers, The Harvester, horse and buggy rides, and plenty of food and craft vendors!

It's a beautiful sight in Downtown Rocky Mount with all the shops and businesses draped in "White Lights" and holiday decorations. Bring your friends and family and come visit the town during the month of December and make your own Christmas memory!