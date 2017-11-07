Franklin County’s Signature Moonshine Festival

Enjoy live musical performances, vintage automobiles , hear true tales about likker makin’ in ‘The Moonshine Capital of The World.’ , Savor the taste of delicious local food, regionally distilled moonshine, beer and wine.

Join us at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market on for the 11th Annual Chug for the Jug 5K Race, Health Walk and Kids Fun Run. The Kids Fun Run begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K Race and Health Walk at 8 a.m. Participants will take a morning run through the rolling hills of historic uptown/downtown Rocky Mount.