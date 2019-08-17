The Franklin Area Folk Festival features living exhibits and demonstrations to allow visitors to experience what mountain life was like way back when. These folks learned at their parents’ knee woodcarving, moonshinin', basket making, weaving and spinning, and all the many other heritage skills they’ll be demonstrating. There will also be a full schedule of old time and mountain music with plenty of good food to eat.

Exhibits include everything from quilting and moonshinin' to Civil War Re-enactors plus much more.