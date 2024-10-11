× Expand FireFox Music & Arts Festival

The Paramount will host the 4th annual FoxFire Music & Arts Festival October 11th – October 12th at the Ashland Riverfront.

The 2-day festival features sixteen bands as well as visual and performing artists from around the country. The lineup includes highly anticipated performances by headliners Colter Wall and Charles Wesley Godwin. Doors will open at 4PM Friday and 2PM Saturday with performances going until 11PM.

The FoxFire Music & Arts Festival pays tribute to the late Jean Bell-Thomas of Ashland. Beginning in September 1930, Bell-Thomas staged the first annual American Folk Song Festival at her home in Boyd County. “Many people don’t realize that Ashland is one of the birth places for music festivals in our country,” said Holly Canfield, Executive Director of the Paramount, “The American Folk Song Festival was the first of its kind.” FoxFire Music & Arts Festival seeks to carry that torch forward by capturing the independent spirit of Appalachian music and culture by showcasing both national touring acts and regional talent. A vendor market at the festival also provides a platform for local artisans to showcase and sell original art.