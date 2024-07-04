Fourth of July Downtown Get Down
Downtown Luray Main Street, Luray, Virginia 22835
Head to Luray this Independence Day to enjoy fun on the Fourth during the Downtown Get Down event, featuring live music, food trucks, downtown shopping, activities and a fireworks display seen throughout town. Featured bands include Raised on Analog, Low Low Chariot, Blue Ridge Rain and Who Shot John. Festivities begin at noon and continue until 9 p.m., ahead of a finale of fireworks scheduled for dusk/ about 9:15 p.m. at the Page Valley Fairgrounds.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family