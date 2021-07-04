Fourth of July Fireworks

× Expand Nick Breedlove Fireworks over downtown Sylva

The seventh annual July 4 Fireworks in Sylva will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The fireworks should begin at dark (generally around 9:45 p.m.) and are visible from various locations throughout downtown Sylva and the immediate surrounding areas. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on crowd gatherings set in place by our Governor, we simply do not know if we will be able to have our traditional concert, food trucks or children's activities at the Bridge Park this year. If we are able to have a Covid-safe concert, we are prepared to welcome the All In One Party Band to the stage for a performance from 6-7:30 p.m., and a second set from 8 to 9:30 p.m. They are one of the southeast's finest bands. They will perform classic hits, soul, R&B, and beach music. Fireworks begin at dark immediately after the concert, approximately 9:45 p.m.