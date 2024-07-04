Fourth of July Celebration

to

Transylvania Heritage Museum 189 West Main Street , North Carolina 28712

Join us for an Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration on the lawn of the Transylvania Heritage Museum with hot dogs, watermelon, music, cars and games. Also support the museum and shop at out Christmas in July sale . We will have some vintage ornaments, fun things and ones you just may have to take home with you.

Info

Transylvania Heritage Museum 189 West Main Street , North Carolina 28712
Festivals & Fairs, Markets
8288628836
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Fourth of July Celebration - 2024-07-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fourth of July Celebration - 2024-07-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fourth of July Celebration - 2024-07-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fourth of July Celebration - 2024-07-04 10:00:00 ical