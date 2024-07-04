× Expand Transylvania Heritage Museum We are located just past the Post Office in an 1850's house set back from the road.

Join us for an Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration on the lawn of the Transylvania Heritage Museum with hot dogs, watermelon, music, cars and games. Also support the museum and shop at out Christmas in July sale . We will have some vintage ornaments, fun things and ones you just may have to take home with you.