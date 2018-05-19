Fort Loudoun Day Living History Event

Winchester, VA Winchester, Virginia

Bring the family and enjoy a fun day reliving the French and Indian War era in Winchester, VA. Meet living history interpreters who demonstrate what it was like to serve in the colonial regiment commanded by young Col. George Washington. Also meet Colonel James Wood, mentor to Col. Washington and founder of Winchester and others. Tour the Historic Fort Loudoun site headquarters for Col. Washington's Virginia Regiment, 1756-1762. The event is free to the public.

Winchester, VA Winchester, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
540-678-1743
