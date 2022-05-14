× Expand French & Indian War Foundation Capt. George Mercer’s company of Col. George Washington’s Virginia Regiment

We invite you to our Annual Fort Loudoun Day Event.

Join us for a look back into Winchester’s history during the 1700’s via re-enactments, tours, and children’s activities. Meet George Mercers Company, of the Virginia Regiment,

Col James Wood, Sons of the American Revolution Color Guardsmen, and an Indian scout.

Visit the Provincial and Ranger Camps to learn about the life of soldiers based at Fort Loudoun.