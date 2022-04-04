The Formation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the system. The history of its establishment is a fascinating, and unlikely, story involving early conservationists, school children, regional boosters, and politicians. This talk will explore the complex interactions that created one of the great treasures of Western North Carolina that both protects an internationally important biosphere and generates billions of dollars in revenue for Western North Carolina and East Tennessee.

Taking place Monday evening, April 4 from from 6:30pm to 8:00pm EDT, online via zoom.

Cost: Tickets are $10 for museum members, and $15 for the general public. Some fees apply. Lecture will be recorded and will be made available to attendees after the event. Scholarships are available for students, veterans, BIPOC, and seniors. Please email svmvolunteer@gmail.com to request a scholarship.

