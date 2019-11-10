Meets at Mary's Shelter in the Picnic Area.

Join us for an inspiring and rejuvenating forest bathing walk at Sky Meadows State Park. Experience the beauty of the park on an autumn day as we explore the sights, sounds, and smells of the fields, forests and streams. Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, began in Japan in the 1980's, and is rooted in the ancient Japanese reverence for nature. Melanie Choukas-Bradley, author of The Joy of Forest Bathing and a certified forest therapy guide, will lead our walk. We will close our forest bathing walk with herbal tea provided by the Paris Apothecary. Wear boots or shoes with good tread and dress more warmly than you would for a hike as we will move at a slow pace.

Registration is required. Cost is $50, which includes the tea and $7.00 parking fee. You also do not want to miss Melanie's introductory presentation the previous day, November 9, to learn more about forest bathing. Register for both for $80 and save $5 on each program.

Pre-register for either or both program at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forest-bathing-lecture-and-experience-at-sky-meadows-park-tickets-65102226512 .