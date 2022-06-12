× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Forest

Picnic Area.

Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and prompts, we will reconnect or deepen our connection with the natural world in a way that supports overall health and wellness. Nature and Forest Therapy walks are inspired by Shinrin-Yoku, a term coined in Japan in the 1980s, where it is a prominent feature of preventative medicine and healing.

Registration is required and the cost is $50 per person (parking included). This walk will take place rain or shine but will be canceled in the event of dangerous weather conditions. To register for this program, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/kim-strader-naturing-way-llc-30475773482.

All adults (12+ years old) are welcome. No prior outdoor experience or naturalist training is required. Wear shoes or boots with good tread, bring water to drink and a camp stool or sitting pad.

Additional Forest Bathing Walk dates and times:

Aug. 13, 2022. 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Nov. 6, 2022. 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.