Forest Bathing Walk

Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and prompts, we will reconnect or deepen our connection with the natural world in a way that supports overall health and wellness. Nature and Forest Therapy walks are inspired by Shinrin-Yoku, a term coined in Japan in the 1980's, where it is a prominent feature of preventative medicine and healing.

All adults (12+ years old) are welcome. No prior outdoor experience or naturalist training required. Wear shoes or boots with good tread, bring water to drink and a camp stool or sitting pad. COVID-19 guidelines will be reviewed and practiced during this walk.

Registration required by each individual due to "COVID-19 Participant Agreement/Waiver." Ticket cost is $45 per one person. Cost includes park information packet and entrance fee. This walk will take place rain or shine but will be cancelled in the event of dangerous weather conditions. Registration closes at 10 pm the Tuesday prior to the workshop date.

Pre-register for this program at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/kim-strader-naturing-way-llc-30475773482