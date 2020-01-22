Following the Footprints Hike

Join Josh Palumbo on a search for some of the best signs of our forest friends…their footprints. Learn the details needed to know what you are seeing on the forest floor. Answer questions such as “is it a coyote or bobcat print” and many more fun facts. Do your best snow dance! This hike is rated as moderate. Dress for all conditions and bring plenty of water. Payment is due at time of registration. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.