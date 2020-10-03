Folk School Fall Festival 2020
John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902
Celebrate the rich heritage of the Appalachians at our
46th Fall Festival, featuring over 200 craftspeople,
continuous live music and dance, craft demonstrations,
good food, and much more! Admission: Adults $5;
Ages 12–17, $3; under 12, free.
