Folk School Fall Festival 2020

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902

Celebrate the rich heritage of the Appalachians at our

46th Fall Festival, featuring over 200 craftspeople,

continuous live music and dance, craft demonstrations,

good food, and much more! Admission: Adults $5;

Ages 12–17, $3; under 12, free.

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
8288372775
