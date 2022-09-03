× Expand Sautee Nacoochee Center North Georgia folk potters will show and sell their creations along side studio potters and heritage art vendors.

FOLK POTTERY SHOW & ARTS FESTIVAL SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia presents the 14th annual Folk Pottery Show & Arts Festival Saturday, September 3. It will be held on the grounds of the Sautee Nacoochee Center (SNC) from 9 AM-4 PM, where the museum is located. Admission is free for visitors, children, and families to the festival, the Folk Pottery Museum and other areas.

Northeast Georgia folk potters will be set-up in the historic gym where festival goers may talk with them and enjoy the fascinating pottery that will be on display and for sale. Visitors will be able to cast their vote for their favorite piece made by a local folk potter. Heritage art vendors will display and sell their wares across the lawn of the SNC campus. Also, visitors can participate in the festival’s fundraising raffle to win pieces created by festival artists.

“The Men Won’t Tell Us Anything.” Women of Georgia Folk Pottery (born 1950s- today), the featured exhibition in the Folk Pottery Museum, highlights the work of Anita Meaders Mary Meaders Adams, Kathy Meaders, Jamie Ferguson and others.

Live potting demonstrations will take place in the museum throughout the day. An assortment of pottery-related videos, including interviews and footage of potters working, will be shown in the Center Theatre. Additionally, the African American Heritage Site and the Cultural Center, located on the SNC campus, will welcome visitors. The Heritage Site features a restored slave cabin from the northeast Georgia mountains and a blacksmith shop built on site. Both will be staffed, with a blacksmith demonstrating on an open forge.

In the Cultural Center, festival goers may visit the local history museum and two gallery shops, which feature the work of artists in a variety of media who live within fifty miles. The gallery shops will present more pottery for sale in the Miracles of Mud show. Paintings by Gainesville, Georgia's Laura Nagel, the hallway invitational artist, will be on display and available for sale.

On the outdoor stage, musicians will gather for an old-time music jam in the morning. Clarkeville, Georgia’s Elliott Sperin will take the stage from 2 until 4 p.m. Food vendors will be on campus with concessions available for purchase

Ensuring the safety of visitors and vendors is an important element of the festival. Social distancing is recommended, and masks are encouraged indoors. Hand sanitizer stations will be located across the grounds.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is located at 283 Highway 255 North, ¼ mile north of the intersection with Georgia Highway 17, and four miles southeast of Alpine Helen. For more information visit www.folkpotterymuseum.com or call 706-878-3300.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is a property of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Events at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia are supported, in part, by the Swanson Family Foundation. To learn more, visit www.snca.org.