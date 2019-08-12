Floyd Plein Air Festival

Floyd County, VA Floyd, Virginia 24091

Thirty-two prominent national artists are coming to Floyd August 12-17.  Drawn by the beautiful landscape of Floyd Virginia, artists will set up their easels throughout the county to capture, in paint, the picturesque surroundings. Join in the fun and meet the artists at the Farm-to-Table dinner, Chateau Morrisette Winery wine tasting, and Collector’s Reception and Gala. Tickets at: floydartcenter.org

Info

Floyd County, VA Floyd, Virginia 24091 View Map
540-745-2784
