Floyd Herb & Plant Festival

Join us as the Blue Ridge is in full bloom for Floyd Herb Fest’s debut event. For the day, the grounds of Chantilly Farm will be filled with a wonderful selection of locally grown plants of all types - herbs, perennials, annuals, natuve plants, vegetable starts, house plants, plus garden art & accessories, herbal & all-natural products, artisan crafts & local foods.

The day will include hands on workshops, activities for the little ones, free classes, a forest garden demo and other fun for the whole family. Our Special Guest renowned folk lourist and naturalist Doug Elliot will be leading a Wild Weeds and Woodslore Plant Walk and will be on site to answer questions while spreading his love of the natural history that surrounds us.

There’s always something yummy to eat in Floyd. At the Herb & Plant Festival there will be foraged food samplings, farm to table meals, and baked goods brought to you by the artisan crafters at Copper Dog and Grateful Bread.

Come for the day, stay for the weekend. Floyd Herb & Plant Fest is proud to host Doug Elliot for a night of fireside stories, history and lore and other post event intensives; including mushroom log inoculation, wild food foraging and cooking, and other in-depth classes.

Visit our website to find out more.

Interested 2020 vendors; spaces are limited! Visit our website to for our application.