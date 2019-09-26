FloatLife Fest 3

REEB Ranch 315 Shoals Falls Rd, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28739

We're very excited to announce that Southern Raft Supply will be hosting FloatLife Fest 3, the largest weekend dedicated to everything Onewheel.  There will be races, friendly competitions, prizes, music, sponsors, group rides, events and more on the weekend of September 26-29, 2019. Make plans now, and don't miss out on this fun event! 

828-255-6700
