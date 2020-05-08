× Expand Heritage Promotions, Inc. Great shopping experiences await at Fishersville Antiques Expo

One of the longest running, top-quality Antique Shows on the East Coast; hundreds of booths, indoor and outdoor. Augusta Expo, at I-64/Exit 91. An antiques extravaganza featuring 300+ dealers offering first-rate prices on 18th, 19th-century American and English furniture; vintage Americana; mid-century modern; jewelry; silver; rugs; glassware; art; and collectibles of all kinds. A treasure hunter's paradise. Something for everyone! Tickets sold at the gate. Friday $10 admission is good for both days! Saturday $5. Includes parking. Rain or shine.