The 72nd edition of the Fishersville Antiques Expo (Fishersville) will be held at the Augusta Expo, May 10-11, 2024. One of the largest and longest running indoor and outdoor antiques shows across the U.S., Fishersville offers some of the most diversified and experienced vendors you’ll find in one location. This semi-annual, two-day event draws hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers to every show, offering classic 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques, vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs, and mid-century modern pieces to current and emerging trends in the antiques trade, and other fun and eclectic collectibles and hard-to-find pieces that just might be what you are looking for. One customer who has attended Fishersville shows since 2000 and is a collector of Navy militaria told Ray, “I always attend your shows because I don’t want to miss an opportunity to add to my collection and I rarely go home without a treasure in-hand.” Many customers travel hundreds of miles for similar reasons – to search for that special item to complete decorating a room or maybe just to enjoy “the hunt.” And some come as dealers, shopping for the bargains they know can be found at Fishersville to add to their inventory and resale in their respective shops. Whatever it may be that you enjoy, the opportunities at the 72nd edition of Fishersville are virtually unlimited. The Fishersville Expo will be held at Augusta Expo Event Center, 277 Expo Rd, Fishersville, VA. It will be open Friday, May 10, from 9 to 5 and Saturday, May 11, 9 to 4. Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday. Tickets sold only at the gate, rain or shine.