First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows

While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year's Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying sunrise on New Year's Day. As part of the continuing American experience of sharing our vast cultural traditions, we will open our main gates (on Edmonds Lane) at 5:30 a.m. Enjoy your own hike from the Backcountry Trailhead to enjoy sunrise at one of the overlooks on the Piedmont Overlook Trail, South Ridge Trail or the Ambassador Whitehouse Trail.

Starting at 11 a.m., meet park rangers at the Log House as they interpret the stories reflected in the unique landscapes of Sky Meadows State Park, then choose from self-guided hike options to explore the landscape. Discover Victorian Era calling cards or Roman Janus coins to learn about past New Year traditions and their connections to nature. Dress in layers, wear comfortable shoes, and bring water for the hike. Approximate length of the hike is 2 miles. Picnic Area, Lost Mountain and Turner Pond areas will open at 8 a.m.

Program adjustments in response to COVID-19: Facemasks required where social distancing is not possible, which may include crowded hiking trails. Group sizes must be limited to a maximum of 25 per current CDC guidelines.

Free - park entrance fee is waived.