First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows

Jan. 1, 2024. 5:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Historic Area.

While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year's Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year's Day. As part of the continuing American experience of sharing our vast cultural traditions, we will open our main gates at 5:30 a.m.

Craft Activity.

Join special guests, Mental Health Association (MHA) of Fauquier County, in a craft from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about MHA at https://www.fauquier-mha.org/ .

The 8th Natural Wonder, a Sky Meadows Hike.

At 10:00 a.m. join our rangers at the Log Cabin in the Historic Area as we explore the great natural wonders of Sky Meadows State Park. We will take in the long-range rolling mountain views of the Crooked Run Valley, known for its gorgeous countryside. The approximate length of this hike is 4 miles on moderate trails.

A Hike into the Past.

At 1:00 p.m. join our rangers at the Log Cabin for an easy hike along the Valley trails. We will explore old roadbeds and evidence of previous farming families through the former Skye Farm, named after the Isle of Skye in Scotland. The approximate length of this easy hike is 2 miles.

Please dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes, and bring water/snacks for all hikes. Leashed pets are welcome on all hikes.

Free - parking fees are waived for New Year's Day.