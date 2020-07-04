Fireworks On the Green

The Village Green presents Fireworks Extravaganza On the Green, Cashiers’ celebration during Independence Day Weekend. The evening features festival, food, music and dancing. The highlight will be a colossal fireworks display.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy a great concert. You’ll be up out of your seat dancing the night away! A beautiful fireworks display will light up the Cashiers night sky with red, white and blue. Donations will be collected for a community fireworks fund to preserve the legacy of this cherished community celebration.