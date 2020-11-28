Fireside Sale 2020

John C Campbell Folk School 1 Folk School Road, Brasstown, North Carolina 28902

Saturday, November 28, 2020 • 10–5 p.m.

Stroll through the beautifully decorated Keith House and

shop for holiday gifts made by local and regional artists.

More treasures await in the Music Studio and Dining Hall,

and don’t miss the Craft Shop’s annual sale! Free admission.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
8288372775
