Welcome to the Georgia Mountain "Fire & Smoke" Cooking Festival!

Come and experience this culinary feast featuring almost 100 cooks/chefs preparing their specialty items and giving generous samples of their preparations to all paid attendees. They will be cooking on many top-of-the-line grills/griddles/smokers such as Primo Ceramic Grills, Big Green Eggs, and Blackstone Griddles.

This festival is taking the place of the GA Mountain Big Green Eggfest which was the largest satellite Eggfest in the country for 10 amazing years. We're making this festival bigger and better by expanding our theme and adding a variety of cookers/griddles/grills that will enhance the experience of all attendees.

From savory barbecues to delectable desserts, our festival will offer a diverse selection of culinary creations. Feel free to ask questions and interact with the cooks/chefs and learn new recipes, discover innovative cooking methods, and get inspired by the creativity of our talented cooks/chefs.

If all this wasn't enough, be sure to attend our Meet & Greet celebration Friday evening (05/17) at 5:00 PM being held in the antique farm museum at Georgia Mountain Fair's Main Exhibit Hall. Just bring a dish to share, or cook on one of our Primo Ceramic Grills and listen to our live bluegrass band ! Beer and wine will be available for purchase or you may bring your own beverage of choice. There is very limited parking at the Exhibit Hall so please use our shuttle which will be running continuously from the main parking areas to the Exhibit Hall.

This is an innovative and one-of-a-kind event that you don't want to miss. So mark your calendars and join us for a day filled with amazing gastronomic adventures and unforgettable memories.

We look forward to seeing you here!

For questions about the event please contact John Hall at fire_n_smoke@yahoo.com.