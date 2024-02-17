13TH ANNUAL FIRE & ICE CHILI COOK OFF AND CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

February 17, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 p.m.

790 Block of East Main St & Downtown City Park

Mark your calendars for live music, ice sculptures, amazing chili and craft beer! Buy a $10 Tasting Card to sample the competition and vote for the Peoples Choice Award.

An amazing display of individual and unique ice sculptures from the award winning, National Ice Carving Champion Rock On Ice including several ice carving demonstrations, in the park, during the entire event.

Tasting cards will be sold from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

Tasting begins at noon

All People’s Choice votes MUST be turned in by 2:30 pm.

COOK-OFF WILL HAPPEN COME RAIN, SNOW OR SHINE!