Fines Creek Heritage Fair and Music Festival

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721

Fri. 5-10 pm $3/person, Sat. 11-11 pm $10/person, Sun. 12-5 pm $5/person. Children 6 yrs. and under free all weekend. (Rain or Shine). Vittles: Hotdog Plate $5, Hamburger Plate $6. (Both include chips, baked beans, dessert and drink). Sat. 5 pm: Poor Man’s Supper: $8. Music Saturday 4-11pm – Bring a chair. Exhibits/Live Demos: Sunset Cruisers, Ole Smoky Antique Tractor Club, Blacksmithing, Weaving, Farm Animal Exhibit, Knife Fabricating, Local Art And More! Vendors with locally homemade arts and crafts, soaps, and more! Exhibition Contest; Categories: Farm Exhibits, Home Economics, Photography, Livestock. Prizes awarded in each category for Youth and Adult! Entries must be submitted by Thu. Sept 5th.

Info

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721 View Map
