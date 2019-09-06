Fines Creek Heritage Fair and Music Festival

Fri. 5-10 pm $3/person, Sat. 11-11 pm $10/person, Sun. 12-5 pm $5/person. Children 6 yrs. and under free all weekend. (Rain or Shine). Vittles: Hotdog Plate $5, Hamburger Plate $6. (Both include chips, baked beans, dessert and drink). Sat. 5 pm: Poor Man’s Supper: $8. Music Saturday 4-11pm – Bring a chair. Exhibits/Live Demos: Sunset Cruisers, Ole Smoky Antique Tractor Club, Blacksmithing, Weaving, Farm Animal Exhibit, Knife Fabricating, Local Art And More! Vendors with locally homemade arts and crafts, soaps, and more! Exhibition Contest; Categories: Farm Exhibits, Home Economics, Photography, Livestock. Prizes awarded in each category for Youth and Adult! Entries must be submitted by Thu. Sept 5th.