Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades

to Google Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721

Dance $5 from 7 pm-10 pm, Dinner $7 beginning at 6 pm. Chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, dessert, and a drink. Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle. Traditional country and rock. Clogging, line dancing, two-step, swing, mountain dancing. 100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Foodbank.

Info

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721 View Map
to Google Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-11-16 19:00:00