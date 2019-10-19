Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades
Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721
Dance $5, Food @ 6 pm, Dance @ 7 pm. Menu: Spaghetti Dinner $7.00. Includes salad, bread, dessert, and a drink. Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle. Traditional country and rock. 100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Foodbank.
