Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades

Google Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721

Dance $5, Food @ 6 pm, Dance @ 7 pm. Menu: Spaghetti Dinner $7.00. Includes salad, bread, dessert, and a drink. Cake Walk and 50/50 Raffle. Traditional country and rock. 100% of proceeds go to FCCA in supporting scholarships, community needs, and the Manna Foodbank.

Info

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721 View Map
828-593-7042
Google Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fines Creek Dance Night with Live Music featuring Running Wolfe and the Renegades - 2019-10-19 00:00:00