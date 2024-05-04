Mezcal's Fiesta Festival

Barnet Park 248 East St John St, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29302

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Road Closure: Converse Street from St. John Street to Silver Hill, Littlejohn Circle from Dean Street to Silver Hill

Mezcal Taberna Mexicana is bringing their Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Festival back to Barnet Park on May 4th from 12:00PM - 10:30PM.

The annual festival will have local and international talent, DJ's and dancing, food and drinks, and a kids zone to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
