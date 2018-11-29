Festival of Trees
Chetola Resort 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Over 75 beautiful themed trees and wreaths on display! Bid on your favorites to take them home. Donations accepted as admission, proceeds benefit Western Youth Network. Thursday, November 29 from 7:00pm-9:00pmFriday, November 30 from 12:00pm-9:00pmSaturday, December 1 from 10:00am-8:00pmSunday, December 2 from 10:00am-2:00pm
Info
Chetola Resort 185 Chetola Lake Drive, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605 View Map