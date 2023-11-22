× Expand Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees

This year marks the 50th year of Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees. Hospitality Solutions is honored to participate as the Presenting Sponsor again in 2023. Our special 50th Anniversary Sponsor, who is also celebrating their 50th Anniversary is Citizens National Bank. The proceeds from Gatlinburg Festival of Trees 2023 will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains serve more than 1,600 local youth across Sevier County. The clubs offer youth a safe place to learn and grow through programs designed to build character and strengthen life skills while not at home or school. We are very pleased to announce that the proceeds from the Festival’s 49th year netted a donation of $75,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and $15,000 to the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Fund. With your help and participation, we hope to continue to make this 50th year a very special one.

Calendar of Events

Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Candy Canes & Cocktails Preview Party and Silent Auction

(Tickets: $50.00 per person) RSVP by November 17th. Tickets will be available for purchase September 1st, 2023. For more info, you can email us or call 865-436-5600.

Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023

Festival open: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Thursday, November 23rd, 2023

Festival open: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday, November 24th, 2023

Festival open: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Meet and take photos with Santa Claus: 10:30 am – 2:30 pm

Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Festival open: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Meet and take photos with Santa Claus: 10:30 am – 2:30 pm

Sunday, November 26th, 2023 – Last chance to visit the Festival

Festival open: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

PLEASE EMAIL US FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENT.

ADMISSION TO THE FESTIVAL IS FREE!

Donations to Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains are greatly appreciated.

LOCATION: Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is located at W. L. Mills Conference Center at stoplight #8, Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN.