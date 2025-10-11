× Expand Perry Hildreth Festival of the Frescoes, Holy Trinity Church, Glendale Springs, NC

The Episcopal Parish of the Holy Communion will host its annual Festival of the Frescoes at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 Glendale School Rd., Glendale Springs, NC 28694 on Saturday, October 11th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event will be held on the expansive picnic grounds surrounding the parish Mission House across the street from the church. Ample free parking is available. Buses are welcome.