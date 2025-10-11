Festival of the Frescoes

to

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 120 Glendale School Rd, Glendale Springs, North Carolina 28694

The Episcopal Parish of the Holy Communion will host its annual Festival of the Frescoes at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 Glendale School Rd., Glendale Springs, NC 28694 on Saturday, October 11th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event will be held on the expansive picnic grounds surrounding the parish Mission House across the street from the church. Ample free parking is available. Buses are welcome.

Info

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 120 Glendale School Rd, Glendale Springs, North Carolina 28694
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
2527250833
to
Google Calendar - Festival of the Frescoes - 2025-10-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Festival of the Frescoes - 2025-10-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Festival of the Frescoes - 2025-10-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Festival of the Frescoes - 2025-10-11 09:00:00 ical