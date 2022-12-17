Americana Afternoons
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091
The Floyd Country Store
Free live music from The Floyd Country Store stage starts at noon. old-time, bluegrass, country, and folk music!
12/3/22 - Americana Afternoon
12:00 PM: K.T Vandyke
1:30 PM: Keith Goggin
12/10/22 - Americana Afternoon
12:00 PM: The Brothers Young
1:30 PM: Barry & The Mudflaps
12/17/22 - Americana Afternoon
12:00 PM: Bob Chew
1:30 PM: Hazy Mountain String Band
12/24/22 - Americana Afternoon
12:00 PM: TBA
1:30 PM: TBA
12/31/22 - Americana Afternoon
12:00 PM: TBA
1:30 PM: TBA