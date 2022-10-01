Fausett Farms Sunflower 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

× Expand Dawson County Chamber Sunflower 5K | 5x7 Fausett Farms Sunflowers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

FAUSETT FARMS SUNFLOWER 5K RUN

Oct 1st @ 8:00 AM

The Fausett Farms Sunflower 5K and Fun Run is located in the foothills of Dawson County at Fausett Farms Horse Trails and Sunflower Field. This is a family friendly event taking place on October 1, 2022.

Both the 5K and 1-mile options will take you through and around thousands of sunflowers. This event is open to runners or walkers.

All registered participants will receive an event t-shirt and finisher gift upon completion. Register today through ultrasignup.com

This run is being presented by the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Fausett Farms Sunflowers.