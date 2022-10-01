Fausett Farms Sunflower 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Fausett Farms Horse Trails 11336 Georgia, Georgia 30534

FAUSETT FARMS SUNFLOWER 5K RUN

Oct 1st @ 8:00 AM

The Fausett Farms Sunflower 5K and Fun Run is located in the foothills of Dawson County at Fausett Farms Horse Trails and Sunflower Field. This is a family friendly event taking place on October 1, 2022.

Both the 5K and 1-mile options will take you through and around thousands of sunflowers. This event is open to runners or walkers.

All registered participants will receive an event t-shirt and finisher gift upon completion. Register today through ultrasignup.com

This run is being presented by the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Fausett Farms Sunflowers.

Info

Fitness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
7062656278
