Father’s Day Celebration Hike
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Celebrate the father in your life by taking him on a hike. Afterwards dad will receive a special gift. A Foundation Naturalist will lead this special interpretive hike as you explore Wintergreen’s natural environment! This hike is rated moderate to strenuous. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. FREE/Member, $8/Non-Member.
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor