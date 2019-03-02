The Swiss of Helvetia celebrate the end of winter and start of Lent in this traditional festival. Donning hand-made masks, participants scare away Old Man Winter.

Celebrate this Swiss, pre-lenten festival with us. We'll don homemade masks, parade through the streets of Helvetia by candlelit lampions, dance at the masquerade, and burn an effigy of old man winter.

Masquerade Ball - $10 per person (includes entry into masked dance, light refreshments, and attendance to bonfire for the burning of Old Man Winter.)

Bring CASH because many local businesses don't accept CC.

LODGING:

Kultur Haus (304-924-9100)

Beekeeper Inn (304-924-6435)

Star Band Hall - on the day of the event you may purchase floor space in the Star Band Hall (limited to 30 sleepers). Must bring own cot or sleeping bag. Indoor bathroom available. $10/person. Purchase tickets during the open Mic at the Star Band Hall.

FOOD:

Star Band Hall - 3pm-8pm - We will sell hot dogs, bratwurst, vegetarian chili, lemonade, coffee, hot chocolate, and long sleeve t-shirts at the Star Band Hall during Open Mic. BYOB.

Hutte Restaurant - 11am - 8pm - The famous Hutte Restaurant serves its sampler plate the day of Fasnacht. First come first serve so you may want to eat a little early since they get rather busy later in the evening. Call for more questions at 304-924-6435.

Kultur Haus - 10am - 7pm - Local store sells snacks, basic groceries, basic necessities, beer, pop, milk, and eggs.

Community Hall - 9pm - 12am - Light refreshments offered with entry fee including rosettes, hozablatz, donuts, coffee, and lemonade. No alcohol permitted in the Community Hall.

Directions: http://helvetiawv.com/Directions.htm Watch out for icy roads and deer.

This event is put on entirely by the non-profit Helvetia Restoration and Development Organization, which is entirely serviced by volunteers from Helvetia. Please tell them thank you when you come to party.