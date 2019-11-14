Farm & Fun Time ft. Lula Wiles, Esther Rose

Tickets: $30

Radio Bristol brings back appointment programming with Farm &Fun Time, a throwback to the golden era of radio when families crowded around their consoles to enjoy live variety shows filled with music and laughter. Farm & Fun Time pays homage to the classic WCYB Radio program that broadcasted from Bristol in the 1940s and 1950s. The show helped launch the careers of Curly King, The Stanley Brothers, and Jim & Jesse McReynolds.

Farm & Fun Time features live musical guests and a Farm Report segment highlighted regional farmers working to preserve their way of life. Friends share recipes and great stories from their Southern tables in the Heirloom Recipe segment, and house band Bill & the Belles delights audiences with their vintage radio sponsor jingles.

Listeners are invited to be part of the studio audience for Farm & Fun Time, recorded live from the “acoustically perfect” Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol, VA-TN, tune in online at ListenRadioBristol.org, or view the show on Radio Bristol’s Facebook Live.