45th Annual Wise County Famous Fall Fling

October 14th-15th, 2023

“An Appalachian Adventure”

Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, and on the Crooked Road (Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail) Wise, VA has been “The Place to Be” during the second weekend of each October for the last 45 years.

The Wise Business Association and Fall Fling Committee are planning for what could be the best Fall Fling Yet! The 45th Annual Wise County Famous Fall Fling will be held on Saturday, October 14th and Sunday, October 15th, 2023! This year’s theme, “An Appalachian Adventure” celebrates the full experience of our two day festival. As you and your family stroll down Main Street, expect to see over 125 booths displaying quality crafts and food. All while listening to the LIVE Mountain Music on display at our beautifully landscaped amphitheater. Don’t forget to visit our fan favorite Kids Korner and enjoy a ride on the Town of Wise Fire Trucks! Historic Main Street in Wise is definitely “The Place To Be” this during this beautiful time of year!