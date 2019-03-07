Family Story Time
Join us in the museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for Story Time, where we will read books from the Reading Appalachia: Voices From Children’s Literature exhibit, along with enjoying related storybooks and a fun coloring page. This event is free and open to the public; the books are most appropriate for ages 5 and under.
This event will be held for the duration of the Reading Appalachia exhibit.
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201 View Map
