Family Story Time

Join us in the museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for Story Time, where we will read books from the Reading Appalachia: Voices From Children’s Literature exhibit, along with enjoying related storybooks and a fun coloring page. This event is free and open to the public; the books are most appropriate for ages 5 and under.

This event will be held for the duration of the Reading Appalachia exhibit.