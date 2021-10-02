Family-Friendly Wildlife Event at Rabbit Rabbit

× Expand Appalachian Wildlife Refuge Instagram Rabbit Rabbit event Come interact with native wildlife!

Rabbit Rabbit hosts a benefit weekend of family fun for Appalachian Wildlife Refuge. Beginning Saturday, October 2, interact with animal ambassadors and join in on fun, educational wildlife activities from 10:30 – noon. At noon, the fun continues with a kid-friendly dance party hosted by The Hop Ice Cream and Asheville Pizza & Brewing Company until 2 pm.

Sunday, October 3, from noon – 6pm, stop by Appalachian Wild’s booth at the Rabbit Rabbit’s pop-up arts and craft market. Great time to sample local beers, stroll through booths, and learn about Appalachian Wild’s mission to help save injured and orphaned wildlife.

It all happens at Rabbit Rabbit’s outdoor concert/food venue at 75 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville. The event is free with a suggested $10-$15 per family donation for the Saturday morning event.

For more information, contact Winslow Umberger @ winslow@appalachianwild.org

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to help save injured and orphaned wildlife, to support WNC’s wildlife rehabilitation network, and to provide wildlife conservation education to the public. For more information, visit AppalachianWild.org. Found a wild animal needing help? Call 828.663.6364.