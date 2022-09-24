Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connections Series

× Expand celebrateurbanbirds.org Berries

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area

Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and non-native species of useful plants and will conclude with a sampling of the foods you gathered from the wild. Each participant will receive a full-color copy of MacWelch's Fall Wild Edible Plants manual as a take-home reminder of the plants they studied in class.

Registration is $127/person (non-refundable) and includes the parking fee for Sky Meadows State Park. Limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age). "To register please visit the Advanced Survival Training website: http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com/classDetail/?classID=8 ."

The course will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Proof of pre-registration must be presented upon arrival at the park Contact Station.