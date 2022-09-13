Fall Plein Air Event

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

A spectacular exhibit filled with images from local scenery and landscapes created during our four-day 2022 Plein Air International Paint-Out. This exhibit will be on display and available for purchase from September 13 - October 9 in our Studio Gallery. All artwork on display will be exhibited during our Fall Arts in the Park festival, which is estimated at over 7,000 attendees and represents the true beauty of our “Art Town”.

Art & Exhibitions
7066322144
