Fall Mountain Herbs: Earth Connection Series

Sky Meadows State Park provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich natural diversity of the region. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch of the Earth Connection School to discover the amazing wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains in autumn. This full day hike will cover native and non-native species of useful plants, and will conclude at the Log Cabin for hot cider and a sample of the foods prepared from the wild. Each participant will receive a full color copy of our Fall Mountain Herbs manual as a take-home reminder of the plants they studied in class.

Registration is $127/person (non-refundable). Register by September 25 at: http://earth-connection.com/registration. Parking included in registration fee. Course held rain or shine. Limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age). Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes.