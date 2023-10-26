Fall Heritage Days

× Expand Museum of Appalachia

The Museum will host a student-focused event; a day to step back in time enjoy the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of pioneer Southern Appalachian traditions and old-time demonstrations of the fall harvest season.

The event will feature demonstrations from blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, basket makers, sawmillers, sheep shearers, broom makers, beekeepers, and dozens of other artisans. We’ll also have tons of activities, from spelling bees to storytelling.