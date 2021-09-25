The Fall Folk Arts Festival focuses on harvest-time activities on an 1850s farm, emphasizing traditional arts and crafts, harvest produce and plants, plus demonstrations of fall activities that might have been found on a mid-nineteenth century Northeast Tennessee farm, such as making sorghum and apple butter. We anticipate that both sides of Orebank Road will feature unique handmade crafts, native and heirloom plants, natural greenery, plus homemade foods and baked goods. We also look forward to welcoming back some of our most popular features:Spinning and weaving with the Overmountain Weavers' Guild;Firing up the forge in the blacksmith’s shop;Cooking in the heritage kitchen, featuring the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society and our energetic Junior Apprentices.All the while, popular regional musicians will be playing, providing an Americana soundtrack throughout the weekend.