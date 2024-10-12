Fall Foliage Art Show

The 5nd Annual Virginia Fall Foliage Festival Art Show will take place on the downtown streets of historic Waynesboro, Virginia. The show features 150+ fine artists set in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. This exhibit is produced by Shenandoah Valley Art Center, a non-profit community arts organization, whose mission is to increase arts awareness and education while providing creative and economic opportunities for artists. This exhibit is consistently voted among the Best of Virginia and is the largest outdoor art festival in the Shenandoah Valley!