Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands

Enjoy an old fashioned spelling bee, hay rides, entertainment, kids’ crafts, demonstrations, a petting farm and so much more! Our carnival style games are always a hit – prizes for all. Come share in the fun as we celebrate Autumn: A Season of Blessing – October 7 – 10am-5pm.

Bring friends and wear your jeans!

Not just for kids!

This is a celebration for kids of ALL ages – the young and the young at heart! Although everything is FREE (including lunch) there will be opportunities to support the work of Joshua’s Hands. Adults will particularly enjoy the auction at 2PM.

Just 8 miles west of Leesburg (VA) on Rt. 9

38327 Charles Town Pike • Waterford, VA

Directions Online: www.joshuashands.org