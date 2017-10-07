Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands

to Google Calendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00

Guthrie Farm - Western Loudoun County (VA) 38327 Charles Town Pike , Waterford, Virginia 20197

Enjoy an old fashioned spelling bee, hay rides, entertainment, kids’ crafts, demonstrations, a petting farm and so much more! Our carnival style games are always a hit – prizes for all. Come share in the fun as we celebrate Autumn: A Season of Blessing – October 7 – 10am-5pm.

Bring friends and wear your jeans!

Not just for kids!

This is a celebration for kids of ALL ages – the young and the young at heart! Although everything is FREE (including lunch) there will be opportunities to support the work of Joshua’s Hands. Adults will particularly enjoy the auction at 2PM.

Just 8 miles west of Leesburg (VA) on Rt. 9

38327 Charles Town Pike • Waterford, VA

Directions Online: www.joshuashands.org

Info
Guthrie Farm - Western Loudoun County (VA) 38327 Charles Town Pike , Waterford, Virginia 20197 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
5404547827
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Festival by Joshua’s Hands - 2017-10-07 10:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: